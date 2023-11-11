59,126 Shares in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Integra Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.63 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

ITRG opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

