4,955 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,024. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.84. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

