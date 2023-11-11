31,837 Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 243.2% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

I-Mab Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of IMAB opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

