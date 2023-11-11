25,635 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Carpenter Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 115.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $433,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $72.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

