2,171 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,603,000 after buying an additional 607,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after buying an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.58. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

