20,815 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVF opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

