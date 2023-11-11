18,331 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

