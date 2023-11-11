15,300 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $127,394,000,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE EVF opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

