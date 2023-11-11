15,215 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 298.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 244,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G. Michael Stakias purchased 1,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,791.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.61. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.18 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

