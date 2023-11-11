144,065 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Core & Main as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 4,598.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 317,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Core & Main by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter worth $239,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $468,847.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,597,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,388,366 shares of company stock worth $1,290,498,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

