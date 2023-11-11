12,926 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 868,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 435,312 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.14 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

