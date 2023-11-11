12,861 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

