12,617 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 935,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

