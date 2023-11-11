11,099 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 6,527 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $29,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 637,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,199 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $105,787.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,844.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 6,527 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $29,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 637,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,128 shares of company stock valued at $458,860 in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of RSI stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $963.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.62. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSI. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

