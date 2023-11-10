YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 350,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 394,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 106,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.