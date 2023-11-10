Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 72,565 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 142,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $7.82 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.