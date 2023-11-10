Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 4,669 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 33.9% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 27.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 151,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 77.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RGT stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

