Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 34,562 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,562 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.58%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.