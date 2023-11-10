Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on iRobot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $236.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.