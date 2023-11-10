Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.09.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $142.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

