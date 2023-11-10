Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 65,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 54.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 138,458 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 332,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 35.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a boost from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report).

