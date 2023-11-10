Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBH stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

