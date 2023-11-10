Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.7% in the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $442.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

