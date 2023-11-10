Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $3.80 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.