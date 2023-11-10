Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $462,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $451.15 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.