Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $462,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $451.15 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.