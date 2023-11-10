Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $512,000 Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

NYSE FFC opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0815 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

