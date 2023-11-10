Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $470,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,551 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 1,049,687 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after buying an additional 9,516,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 1,387,675 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

