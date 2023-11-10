Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $437,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $13.76 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

