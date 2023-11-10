Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PNI opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

