Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MACA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 41.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.
Moringa Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of MACA stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.66.
About Moringa Acquisition
Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.
