Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MACA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 41.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MACA stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.