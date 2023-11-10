Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Free Report) by 552.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 18.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHUA opened at $11.02 on Friday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

