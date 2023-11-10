Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $9.49 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

