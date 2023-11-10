Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 34,861 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Special Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%.

(Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.