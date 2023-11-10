Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 34,861 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.34.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
