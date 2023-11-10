Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $130.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

