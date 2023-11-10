Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 49.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 175.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on R. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of R opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $107.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

