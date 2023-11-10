Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $253,313,000,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000.

EMO stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $314,979.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,844,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,661,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 247,486 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,686 in the last ninety days.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

