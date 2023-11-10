Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $253,313,000,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance
EMO stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $33.43.
Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
