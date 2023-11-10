Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,588 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

