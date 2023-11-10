Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,401 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at $751,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 76.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 648.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 70,477 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of EARN stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $89.03 million, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

