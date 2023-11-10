WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOW. TheStreet cut shares of WideOpenWest from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest Price Performance

WOW stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.43 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 193,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,360. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after buying an additional 130,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after buying an additional 266,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 96.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,544,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 1,246,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,455,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.