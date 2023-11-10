White Pine Investment CO Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $354.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.06.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.