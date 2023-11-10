Wedbush Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $22.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. CWM LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

