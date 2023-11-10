Wedbush Comments on LTC Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $40.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

