Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Houlihan Lokey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.