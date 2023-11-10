Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

