Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. Citigroup downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

