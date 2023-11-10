Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 595 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after buying an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,336,000 after purchasing an additional 718,386 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 422,823 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

