Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,223 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 148,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,411,000 after acquiring an additional 526,545 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $182.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

