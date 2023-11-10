Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,023 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.00 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.