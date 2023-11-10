Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,653 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,233,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,495,000 after buying an additional 1,013,694 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,463,000. St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $44,888,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,480,000 after buying an additional 402,526 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

