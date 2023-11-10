Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $137,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 98.5% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,963,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,028,000 after buying an additional 974,096 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

CNI stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.42.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

